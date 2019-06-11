Getty Image

It’s been 25 year since Nas’s influential studio album debut Illmatic was released. In the couple of decades since then, the legendary Queens MC has found ways to reinvent himself and recapture the hip-hop world’s attention time and again. One such moment was in 2002, when the then-29-year-old released his revered sixth album The Lost Tapes. The project was comprised of unreleased tracks that were recorded during the sessions for his previous two albums I Am… and Stillmatic. The album is widely regarded as a seminal moment in Nas’s catalog because it marked a distinct changed in trajectory for the rapper from gangsta storyteller to more autobiographical and observational fair.

Now, it appears the 43-year-old may be dusting off some old material yet again to deliver us a second installment of The Lost Tapes. On Tuesday, the rapper posted a suggestive video to Instagram. He appears in an ominous-seeming all-white outfit and in his white-gloved hands he’s holding a chipped white mold of a cassette tape that simply reads: “Nas The Lost Tapes II”

The rappers last project Nasir came as part of last summer’s slew of seven-song G.O.O.D. Music releases all produced by the label’s founder Kanye West. It will interesting to see if a Lost Tapes II features unheard material recorded during those fabled sessions in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.