Natasha Feat. Clipse- So Sick

you have got to be kidding me..was this wack or is it just me
ELG,it’s not just you,but sadly,the radio stations will love it because it’s dumb+catchy,and made by a fly chic.
Personally,as a beat maker,this shit is garbage,Dark Child is way better than this.
But Clipse did their thing so I aint gon hate on my niggas…
Btw,the chic kinda looks like Tyra…
how she gon lie about age?
clipse held it down tho
LOL FAKE ASS BEYONCE SWAGGA.. DAMN MAN THEY LETTIN ALL TYPES A GARBAGE GET A VIDEO .. LOVE THE CLIPSE BUT THE BROAD HAS TO EXIT STAGE LEFT .. jeez man music is going down hard !!!
Hot GARBAGE
Pusha T handles it oh so well, Malice keeps upt hough. Pusha T definetly outshines every time though in my opinion.
Why the hell is that chick singing like that? Falsetto is cool and all but if you’re not good at it, you sound like an idiot.
She will have one hit, and that’s it Teirra Marie story I think…
1
O man teirra maries single was better than this. This girl can’t dance well and will not make it. Clipse always holds it down but they couldn’t save this sinking ship
how old is she? what age she lied about? i couldnt watch the video her voice just bugs the shit out of me. haha she does look like tyra
Lmaoo,shes aight..
PUSHA T N MALICE FLOWIN TIGHT BUT THIS SHIT KINDA MADE ME SICK I AINT WANNA SAY I AINT LIKE SHORTY BUT DAMN DUNT YALL THINK THIS SHIT ANNOYIN AS HELL????? THINK SHE SAID SHE ONLY 17
I feel like she’s trying too hard…and what size is she, a zero? I don’t like this…the Clipse were the only positive out that whole record…
Who hell is this chick that song was wack and she look crazy in the video but I’ll still beat
LOL. The way she sang on that track was too much. They should’ve kept that one part with the melody.. That sounded much better, than the main beat. Pusha T and Malice held it DOWN! They always come strong.
This chick sounds like she’s gasping for air the entire song. The Clipse kept it thorough though.
that chick has got NNNNNNOOOOOO AASSSS!
LOL damn she has no meat at all..no tits no ass. the joints hot though.. it’ll get some play up in the clubs.
i heard about this chick a couple of months ago…her friend(i think it was really her) was promoting her on a beyonce message board….IMO, chick cant dance or sing…shes cute and she probably wears children sizes, shes so thin….she needs to leave the singing carreer alone, b/c she would make a great model as does cassie.
garbage!!!!!!!!!!!! bitch is too thin. bitch cant sing. bitch cant dance. bitch has a lisp. bitch needs to quit.
LOL @ #18!!! But dang, she needs to stop tryn to “Pop, Lock, N Drop It” and just sing the song! The whole beginning is her poppin and mess! Instead of tryn to be Ciara, she needs to master the singing first!
Damn dred this is sad.. i only got 5secs into her singing and had to stop.. that shit sucks.. ole girl look good but her shit sounds annoying.. the clispe and the beat is the only saving grace.. just another shitty package deal…
who is she suppose to be a reject ciara or some she cant sing or dance she kept doing the same dance moves over and over they give anybody a record deal first cassie then her the only positive thing u can say about this chic is she pretty but other than that she garbage ass hell
song is garbage & she can’t sing
hey the ppl who u a record must be sick! anybody who listens to dis garbag is sick too…clipse u sick 2 for being on dis track
CLIPSE IS OVER OVERRATED,THAT CHICK IS STRAIGHT GARBAGY,WASH.HEIGHTS STAND UP.
As much as i agree w/ everyone that she’s wack(she’s pretty but that’s about it), truth of the matter is that this song is gonna sell to the 106 & Park audience and the high school kids.
I couldn’t get through the whole video. Her singing is very, VERY annoying.
lmaooo…. she think she can popp nahh lolll she cant pop for shitt
WTF???!?!?! WOT A SHITTY SONG!! ‘MY HAIR IS BROWN’ WTF? WHO GIVS A SHIT!! SILLY DUMB BITCH!! HONESTLY
this shit is garbage and the clipse is a wrap game over
I actually like the song and i even like the girl. Clipse are doing their thing on this song also.
Reppin London!!!!
this tune is heavy shes a great singer, i think she sings better then christina aguilera and dances better then ciara.
you have got to be kidding me..was this wack or is it just me
ELG,it’s not just you,but sadly,the radio stations will love it because it’s dumb+catchy,and made by a fly chic.
Personally,as a beat maker,this shit is garbage,Dark Child is way better than this.
But Clipse did their thing so I aint gon hate on my niggas…
Btw,the chic kinda looks like Tyra…
how she gon lie about age?
clipse held it down tho
LOL FAKE ASS BEYONCE SWAGGA.. DAMN MAN THEY LETTIN ALL TYPES A GARBAGE GET A VIDEO .. LOVE THE CLIPSE BUT THE BROAD HAS TO EXIT STAGE LEFT .. jeez man music is going down hard !!!
Hot GARBAGE
Pusha T handles it oh so well, Malice keeps upt hough. Pusha T definetly outshines every time though in my opinion.
Why the hell is that chick singing like that? Falsetto is cool and all but if you’re not good at it, you sound like an idiot.
She will have one hit, and that’s it Teirra Marie story I think…
1
O man teirra maries single was better than this. This girl can’t dance well and will not make it. Clipse always holds it down but they couldn’t save this sinking ship
how old is she? what age she lied about? i couldnt watch the video her voice just bugs the shit out of me. haha she does look like tyra
Lmaoo,shes aight..
PUSHA T N MALICE FLOWIN TIGHT BUT THIS SHIT KINDA MADE ME SICK I AINT WANNA SAY I AINT LIKE SHORTY BUT DAMN DUNT YALL THINK THIS SHIT ANNOYIN AS HELL????? THINK SHE SAID SHE ONLY 17
I feel like she’s trying too hard…and what size is she, a zero? I don’t like this…the Clipse were the only positive out that whole record…
Who hell is this chick that song was wack and she look crazy in the video but I’ll still beat
LOL. The way she sang on that track was too much. They should’ve kept that one part with the melody.. That sounded much better, than the main beat. Pusha T and Malice held it DOWN! They always come strong.
This chick sounds like she’s gasping for air the entire song. The Clipse kept it thorough though.
that chick has got NNNNNNOOOOOO AASSSS!
LOL damn she has no meat at all..no tits no ass. the joints hot though.. it’ll get some play up in the clubs.
i heard about this chick a couple of months ago…her friend(i think it was really her) was promoting her on a beyonce message board….IMO, chick cant dance or sing…shes cute and she probably wears children sizes, shes so thin….she needs to leave the singing carreer alone, b/c she would make a great model as does cassie.
garbage!!!!!!!!!!!! bitch is too thin. bitch cant sing. bitch cant dance. bitch has a lisp. bitch needs to quit.
LOL @ #18!!! But dang, she needs to stop tryn to “Pop, Lock, N Drop It” and just sing the song! The whole beginning is her poppin and mess! Instead of tryn to be Ciara, she needs to master the singing first!
Damn dred this is sad.. i only got 5secs into her singing and had to stop.. that shit sucks.. ole girl look good but her shit sounds annoying.. the clispe and the beat is the only saving grace.. just another shitty package deal…
who is she suppose to be a reject ciara or some she cant sing or dance she kept doing the same dance moves over and over they give anybody a record deal first cassie then her the only positive thing u can say about this chic is she pretty but other than that she garbage ass hell
song is garbage & she can’t sing
hey the ppl who u a record must be sick! anybody who listens to dis garbag is sick too…clipse u sick 2 for being on dis track
CLIPSE IS OVER OVERRATED,THAT CHICK IS STRAIGHT GARBAGY,WASH.HEIGHTS STAND UP.
As much as i agree w/ everyone that she’s wack(she’s pretty but that’s about it), truth of the matter is that this song is gonna sell to the 106 & Park audience and the high school kids.
I couldn’t get through the whole video. Her singing is very, VERY annoying.
lmaooo…. she think she can popp nahh lolll she cant pop for shitt
WTF???!?!?! WOT A SHITTY SONG!! ‘MY HAIR IS BROWN’ WTF? WHO GIVS A SHIT!! SILLY DUMB BITCH!! HONESTLY
this shit is garbage and the clipse is a wrap game over
I actually like the song and i even like the girl. Clipse are doing their thing on this song also.
Reppin London!!!!
this tune is heavy shes a great singer, i think she sings better then christina aguilera and dances better then ciara.