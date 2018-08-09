Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Canadian rapper Nav may have had a relatively low key appearance on Travis Scott‘s recent Astroworld, but it looks like the duo still had plenty of collaborative juice left in the tank. Travis returns the favor on Nav’s second single from his debut album Reckless, “Champion,” helping to anchor the song with a signature chorus and an appearance in the tropical video above, balling out after Astroworld set the rap internet on fire this week. “Champion” is their fourth collaboration overall.

The XO/Republic-signed rapper-producer isn’t shy about celebrating his success in the grainy video, which is shot to resemble a home movie taken of his and Travis’ tropical getaway. He flexes iced-out chains, watches, and rings on a private jet and on the beach near a luxury villa. Directed by Cash XO, the video is a slight departure from his usual aesthetic, which leans toward nighttime shoots, eerie neon lights, and plenty of smoke effects; “Champion” switches up the usual dark look for the sun-soaked shores of foreign countries, reflecting the song’s celebratory content.

Reckless, which dropped in May, builds on the mystique espoused by fellow Canadian and XO label boss The Weeknd, who also appeared on Astroworld with Nav. Reckless peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. It’s out now via Republic, and you can get it here.