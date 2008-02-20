NBA TV Top 10: 2008 All-Star Game

1st
Hows your face Dirk?
Lol…Not only was that last dunk that Lebron did NASTIIII….but it put the EAST in the lead with less than a 1:00 AND it sealed the deal for his 2nd All-Star MVP trophy.
Got to give it to Amare too. He Supermanned Superman
i still think ray allen should of got tha MVP but tha king put in work to get his..dat dunk was dirtyyyyyyyyy
Ray allen is suppose to make threes for the team. So he was just doing his thang. Lebron fully deserved it.
lebrons the truth
