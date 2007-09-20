Ne-Yo – Can We Chill

Thoughts on the choice of single and video?
Song ok video hate it
kinda new this would be a single. love the song but havent checked out the video yet.
Very bad choice. The song is cool but very light without much substance or creative displayed. Yea I understand thats what typically sells in todays market but Neyo is a different caliber and should have certainly went with a more substansial song like “Make It Work” or maybe even the single he had with Jigga but I dont agree with this being a single…
love the song the video is kinda boring tho….
SONG IS FIRE!!!! one of the best songs on the album. but the video…………
Is it just my computer….or the video is actually choppy or slow….
BTW….I like the song and video fits well w/ the song….so no complaints
damn y is neyo puttin a single out now his album been out for like 4 months and already flopped it was numba 1 but still has not even went gold yet so thats 1 flop dis year from def jam…neyo is good but his second album was borin and his videos are always dumb lol…
Song is hot! But I really don’t like the video
song is ok, video could be better. can any1 confirm the gay neyo rumours. did any1 c the pics or video or whatever it was?
“MAKE IT WORK” is definitely the best song. Why didn’t they pick that song to be the next single. This song is just OK.
WRONG SINGLE!!! He shoulda did Make it Work or Go on Girl
the video dont go with the song its a club song and hes on the beach wow not a good video
I’m tired of Neyo with his Michael Jackson moves spinning, popping his leg even the way he sings making that uh sound. The video does not match the song. He just needs to do a small tour cause I know he has people who want to see him but there is no need spending more money on this project it is dead in the water.
i didn’t really like it…but thtz me,but then again i’ve hated him for screwin up rihanna’s c.d.with hiz part on “hate tht i love you”.he juss mezzed tht shii up.
tha video iz a whole nother story tho………
