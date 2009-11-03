Neako – The Rubix Cube Blue Edition Mixtape

Neako – The Rubix Cube Blue Edition
Neako Feat. Bun B – Rock On

On the third installment of his “Rubix Cube” mixtape series, Jabari & The NMC Present: NeakO “The Rubix Cube: Blue Edition”, rapper/producer Neako showcases his musical genius like never before. Producing half of the mixtape himself, NeakO proves that he is a true artist behind the boards as well as behind the microphone. With guest appearances from Young Chris and veteran MC, Bun B, The Rubix Cube: Blue Edition is a well rounded tale of aspiration, love, and deception.

Executive Produced by Neako & Jabari Johnson

