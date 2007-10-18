Nelly – Wadsyaname

1st!
crap wack
isnt it ashanti? aka that girl irv did something with? lol
TRASH! daammm
And this is the man they elected to defend hiphop on BET?
I can fuck with this….crusin’ music…..Pink’s my name
what happened to ‘heyyyyy must be the moneyyyyy’
I LIKE NELLY,BUT IF THIS IS HIS FIRST SINGLE THEN BRASS KNUCKLES IS NOT GOING TO BE A SUCCESS
this shit is slowly buildin on me i like this shit it reminds me of shorty wanna take a ride wit me its a coo song and nelly will outsell wack ass ja rule nov 13th…
VITAMIN WATER DA MOVEMENT…
Shorty’s name is Ashanti……same one that got dicked down by fat boy Irv
Songs is aight….thats definitely a radio friendly type of song……..
Go Bobcats!
sounds like wack hip pop from the 90’s.. alright nelly is making music for the mass market, we get it, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t step up your game…
he comes across pretty bored too, lol
I actually like the song.. I mean he coulda done better but he coulda done worse too…
i must say i didnt like this song at 1st but it’s growing on me i like what he saying (lyrics) better than the chorus.. he looks hot as usual… he’ll sell
Sounds ok but the chorus is crap
yea, i dont listen to this kind of shit. NEXT!!!!
WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK
Nelly will not outsell Rule if this is the only song he droppin b4 nov 13
this song is whack!! I would much rather listen to the two songs I have heard from Ja than this. I won’t be buying either one come 11/13. I don’t think he realizes that at this point people aren’t just buying any and everything anymore.
they’ll play this sh*t on the radio every 10 minutes and people will start to like it….WACK
Yea dis is wack.. but its gone be a hit anyway.
i like the lyrics but the chorus is pretty annoying
you are the best..keep it up…thats how it is
1st!
crap wack
isnt it ashanti? aka that girl irv did something with? lol
TRASH! daammm
And this is the man they elected to defend hiphop on BET?
I can fuck with this….crusin’ music…..Pink’s my name
what happened to ‘heyyyyy must be the moneyyyyy’
I LIKE NELLY,BUT IF THIS IS HIS FIRST SINGLE THEN BRASS KNUCKLES IS NOT GOING TO BE A SUCCESS
this shit is slowly buildin on me i like this shit it reminds me of shorty wanna take a ride wit me its a coo song and nelly will outsell wack ass ja rule nov 13th…
VITAMIN WATER DA MOVEMENT…
Shorty’s name is Ashanti……same one that got dicked down by fat boy Irv
Songs is aight….thats definitely a radio friendly type of song……..
Go Bobcats!
sounds like wack hip pop from the 90’s.. alright nelly is making music for the mass market, we get it, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t step up your game…
he comes across pretty bored too, lol
I actually like the song.. I mean he coulda done better but he coulda done worse too…
i must say i didnt like this song at 1st but it’s growing on me i like what he saying (lyrics) better than the chorus.. he looks hot as usual… he’ll sell
Sounds ok but the chorus is crap
yea, i dont listen to this kind of shit. NEXT!!!!
WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK
Nelly will not outsell Rule if this is the only song he droppin b4 nov 13
this song is whack!! I would much rather listen to the two songs I have heard from Ja than this. I won’t be buying either one come 11/13. I don’t think he realizes that at this point people aren’t just buying any and everything anymore.
they’ll play this sh*t on the radio every 10 minutes and people will start to like it….WACK
Yea dis is wack.. but its gone be a hit anyway.
i like the lyrics but the chorus is pretty annoying
you are the best..keep it up…thats how it is