N.E.R.D. Perform Spazz With The Help Of Chris Brown

pimpin pimpin
Just got home from the Edmonton show. I couldnt even tell that tall lanky mofo was C Brown till Skate P gave him a shout…
That song is SOOO much better live. Saw them perform at the VA show…the energy was crazy and I couldn’t even tell that was Chris brown when the were in VA either..
hahahah i literally JUST JUST came back from the glow in the dark tour here in Edmonton..
i got tons of video if you intrest RTNY, YOOOO such an ill concert… i had 5 star VIP, backstage, giftbags, t-shirts, and 3rd row center seats.. bb-b-blat
we need that kinda energy back in hip hop..too much posturing these days
I saw the show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. And I have to say that I need to give C Brown wayyyy more credit.
I mean I thought he was talented, but to see his energy live. Madddd props to that kid. Would love to see him headline a show…I think he would kill it.
