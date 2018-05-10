Uproxx Studios / 300 Entertainment / Junglepussy / Babygrande Records / Republic Records

A pair of long-awaited tapes bookend a week of hip-hop releases that also includes a duo of indie drops that will introduce the world to an intriguing new talent and mark the return of another. While Tee Grizzley makes his first foray into the mainstream world of official album releases, Ski Mask The Slump God battles industry pressures and politics to (hopefully) preserve his artistic vision, as Atlanta trapper Drakeo makes his own underground debut and Junglepussy comes back from a Hollywood hiatus to reclaim her spot as one of the internet’s raunchiest rap presences. Check out all the new releases in store for this week, all dropping this Friday.

Tee Grizzley — Activated (300 Entertainment)

300 Entertainment

Tee Grizzley took the rap world by storm last year with his runaway smash “First Day Out,” which he put out after being released from Jackson State Prison, when NBA star LeBron James posted a video to Instagram working out to the song. Almost overnight, Tee Grizzley became a household name, with his debut mixtape, My Moment charting on the Billboard Top 200 and singles with Lil Yachty, Meek Mill, and and Lil Durk racking up plays in the tens of millions over the course of 2017. He even landed on a list of Jay-Z’s lyrical influences. Now, his debut album, Activated, stands to capitalize on his early momentum while proving that he’s more than just a one-hit wonder, with expanded songwriting range and more obvious radio singles like “F*ck It Off” featuring Chris Brown. The album even has an unexpected co-sign from a surprising fellow Detroiter, porn star Kendra Lust.

Drako — Fully Loaded (Babygrande)

Babygrande Records

24-year-old Atlanta rapper Drako (not to be confused with LA rapper Drakeo) signed with Babygrande Records last year after an impressive South By Southwest set that convinced the long-established label to depart from its staple East Coast underground sound to take a gamble on the burgeoning star. The label is also home to New Yorkers like Smoke DZA and GZA and U-God of Wu-Tang Clan, and traditionally relied on a boom-bap-heavy arsenal of sounds from the likes of Pete Rock and Statik Selektah, but hired on an Atlanta-based A&R specifically to diversify its sound. Drako made his first appearance for Babygrande with the Yoksta-produced “Watch Me Do It,” showcasing a gift for crafting booming, enthusiastic trap bangers. His Fully Loaded mixtape debut will also feature an appearance from fellow Atlantan Yung Bans.

Junglepussy – JP3 (Junglepussy)

Junglepussy

Junglepussy may have taken a short break from making music to flex her other creative muscles, acting in the Andrew Bujalski film Support The Girls which dazzled in its premiere at SXSW earlier this year, but the New York rapper is back to business as usual on her latest release. If her recent singles “Trader Joe,” “State Of The Union,” and “Showers” are anything to judge by, expect more raw, in-your-face lyrics from the bawdy spitter, with guest appearances from Rico Nasty, Gangsta Boo, Quiñ, and fellow New Yorker Wiki. The 10-song effort will be self-released as she continues to cultivate her fanbase online with her off-color sexual humor and boldly subversive raps.

Ski Mask The Slump God — Beware The Book Of Eli (Republic Records/UMG)

Republic Records

Florida rapper Ski Mask The Slump God’s second mixtape has been plagued with delays, changes, and label hang-ups since its original announcement last year as a joint tape with superproducer Timbaland (something fellow former Timbaland prospect Tink can probably relate to), prompting the 22-year-old rapper to leak the tape himself to Soundcloud at the start of this month. While his management team promptly had it taken down, it seems Ski Mask’s Kamaiyah-esque self-release maneuver was enough to goad the Republic into granting him an official release date. The tape will include appearances from Offset, Rich The Kid, and Danny Towers, after controversial guests Famous Dex and XXXtentacion were removed during the planning phase.