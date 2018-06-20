Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

As Kanye West’s 35 song experiment comes to its conclusion this week with a likely R&B-focused contribution, a number of underground mainstays are using the opportunity to stake their claims on the remaining fans of harder-edged rap who may not enjoy a soulful effort from Teyana Taylor and ‘Ye. And while the world is still paying attention to Ye’s latest release, Nasir, they’re more focused on Beyonce and Jay-Z’s surprise return with Everything Is Love.

Of course, while more traditional rap dominates the release schedule for June 22, Yeezy’s marketing strategies still hold strong across the board as each of the rappers releasing this week have adopted some of his attention-getting tactics — the right ones, in this case. While Lecrae and Zaytoven borrow the one-producer-one-rapper strategy in an attempt to create a cohesive project that addresses opposing dichotomies in hip-hop’s embrace of both religion and street life, Westside Gunn gets clever with his titles and cover art, providing three different identifiers for the same album.

Meanwhile, Gunplay, Jedi Mind Tricks, and Freeway (who pushed back his Think Free two weeks ago) opted for no-frills promotional tactics, putting together straightforward bars-‘n’-beats-style efforts and keeping the extras to a minimum. Although Freeway’s project is accompanied by a documentary detailing his struggle with kidney failure, he’d rather keep the focus on the music, as would fellow underground stalwarts Jedi Mind Tricks and Gunplay.