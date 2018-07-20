The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty / Uproxx Studios

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week was bookended by two groupings of songs: an EP from Dram, and another veritable EP from Chance The Rapper — who gave his fans a pleasant consolation Wednesday night after previously hinting at an album drop. Along with the two projects are some loosies from various acts and two more offerings from the Quality Control camp.

Chance The Rapper, 4 Songs

Chance The Rapper is back with some new music. He released four tracks on Wednesday night: “65th & Ingleside,” “Wala Cam,” “Workout,” and “I Might Need Security.” Though their artwork holds similar visual influence, they don’t appear to be the album he told The Chicago Tribune about. That means even after these four tracks, there’s still more to come. Chance sounded as vibrant as ever throughout the four tracks, specifically on the pissed off “I Might Need Security,” where he takes Rahm Emanuel to task and announces his acquisition of the Chicagoist media outlet. Hopefully, things run as smoothly and unimpeded at Chicagoist as his music does.

Dram, That’s A Girl’s Name EP

Dram fed his long-thirsty fans a three-song EP on Wednesday. The That’s A Girl’s Name EP is a cheeky nod to his real first name: Shelley. No matter what you think of his name, he worked hard on the EP to leave only one impression of his music: amazing. It’s fitting that the title is derived from his name, as the three tracks are equally representative of who he is as an equal part jazzy, soulful, and funky showcase. Produced and co-written by Josh Abraham and Oligee, the project is his first offering since last November.

Migos Feat. Future, Young Thug & Hoodrich Pablo Juan, “Drip (Remix)”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since Cardi B’s “Drip” track first released, it’s been used for a range of remixes and freestyles. QC finally released the official remix of the track, featuring everyone — but no Cardi, who was the credited artist for the song’s original release. It appears “Drip,” like the Carters’ “Apeshit,” was originally a Migos record, so the crew took liberties to do what they wanted on this flashy, star-studded megamix.