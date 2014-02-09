Nigel D.’s Beauties Of The Week: 2.8.14

Enjoy Nigel D.’s, “Beauties Of the Week,” comment on your favorite pics below. Got a chance to party with a few gorgeous ladies the other night. Look out for more pictures from me in the future..
Nigel D.’s Beauties Of The Week: 2.1.14
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
I know you were looking for a new name, call it Nigel D’s Dimes. The double D’s sounds good and most of the time reflective of the posts…
why you always make that dumb ass face
why don’t you focus on the women
why #13 thighs so small but her ass is so big? hmmmmmm
how bout Dat Ass Saturdays
28 won
@nigel my nig why these people focus on how you look if the post clearly says “beauties of the week” ? lol…i think they seriouly got some gay gene hiding somewhere…focus on the women damn lmao smh
Nigel Change the name , the new title sounds weak,
Aye I see you Nigel, do you think. I aint even mad I’m just mad that I don’t have charisma when it comes to talking to girls. :(
Worddd niggas just focused on the women. It’s not your blog…. Just be happy we get to see these girls cause not too many sites doing this
#3 & 19 FTW!