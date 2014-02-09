Nigel D.’s Beauties Of The Week: 2.8.14

#Nicki Minaj
02.09.14 5 years ago 11 Comments

Enjoy Nigel D.’s, “Beauties Of the Week,” comment on your favorite pics below. Got a chance to party with a few gorgeous ladies the other night. Look out for more pictures from me in the future..

Nigel D.’s Beauties Of The Week: 2.1.14




//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
























Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSBria MurphyKyra ChaosNicki MinajNigel D Beauties Of The WeekPICTURESRealTalk FeaturedSasha DelvalleYaris Sanchez

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP