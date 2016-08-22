Nick Cannon proves that it’s never too late to go back to school — regardless of age or career status. The 35-year-old media mogul announced via Instagram that he has enrolled as a freshman at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Posing in front of an HU sign on campus, Cannon used a popular phrase that many of the historic HBCU’s students use in his caption:

“YOU KNOW!!!!! #HU2020 My First Day as a Freshman!!! Howard University Class of 2020”

In 1998, Cannon graduated from Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, California, according to XXL. Since then, he has gone on to become a successful actor, radio and television host, comedian, musician, and he was once married to pop superstar Mariah Carey, who he can’t seem to stop talking about.

Cannon attended the fictional HBCU Atlanta A&T University in the 2002 film Drumline, where he played a student and member of the marching band. His former castmate, comedian Orlando Jones, brought the jokes on social media following Cannon’s announcement, while also offering a congratulations to the star.

Just remember @NickCannon "You're on time if you're 5 minutes earlier, You're late if you're on time!" #OneBandOneSound PS – Congrats — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) August 21, 2016

@JayBeActinUp @c_squared13 If he do, he better show up to rehearsal ON TIME! — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) August 21, 2016

No word yet on if the entertainer will be enrolled part-time or full-time, what classes he’ll be taking, what his major will be, or if this is all just a direct-to-DVD sequel to Underclassman. We just hope Cannon will have enough time to focus on his studies when he’s not busy acting, rapping, or hosting a radio or television show.

