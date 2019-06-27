Getty Image

After Nicki Minaj pledged to skip the BET Awards over a Facebook comment she deemed disrespectful, it appears she may have gotten the last laugh. Retweeting a Music News Facts Twitter account that deemed the 2019 BET Awards the least-viewed iteration of the show ever, Nicki gloated that BET got what she thinks it deserved.

When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show… when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show… when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show… when ur still being dragged by that lace https://t.co/DOYKmgAlyr — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2019

“When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show,” she wrote, “when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show… when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show… when ur still being dragged by that lace.”

Nicki apparently still hasn’t gotten over the BET Facebook account posting an unflattering update on Cardi B’s Grammy win in which the sub-headline commented on the social media reaction of fans mocking Nicki for falling short of the achievement. While the headline read, “Cardi B Is The First Solo Female Rapper To Win Best Rap Album, And Fans Are Weeping,” the follow-up seemed to revel in the hostile reactions Nicki received at the time. “Meanwhile, Nicki is being dragged by her lacefront [wig],” it read, prompting the “Megatron” rapper to tweet: “Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show.”

Although BET later issued an apology via statement, it appears the damage was already done. Although award show ratings have gone down in general — including the Grammys, Oscars, and other, higher-profile shows than the niche BET Awards — it looks like Nicki couldn’t resist another chance to skew the numbers into something resembling a win.