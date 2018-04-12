Getty Image

For months, fans and critics have been pitting rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B against one another due to their gender and the longstanding, sexist belief that there can only be one successful female rapper at any given time. When Nicki denied rumors that Cardi’s verse was added to Migos’ “Motorsport” from Culture II without her consent, she now reveals that the lack of support from her collaborators hurt her, but still reiterates that she holds no ill will toward her newest colleague in representing women in rap.

In her interview with Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe, where she debuted her two new comeback singles, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” Nicki tearfully revealed that the fact no one backed up her story about how the collaboration came about cut her deep. According to the story Nicki has told since the rumors about the collaboration surfaced, she first heard “Motorsport” when only Quavo was on it, asked to be featured and was granted an appearance. Quavo later called to advise her that the other Migos would be added, then texted to ask if it was okay to add Cardi. Nicki says she gave her blessing, but that when she reached out to Quavo to confirm that she did during the controversy, he responded by telling her he would support her publicly if “she was his girl.” She also points out that Cardi’s response, telling an interviewer that Nicki changed her verse, hurt her feelings as well, since she herself was only gracious toward the female mentors who helped her breakout in the rap game at the outset of her own career.

To exacerbate the issue, Cardi and Nicki’s scenes in the “Motorsport” video were filmed separately due to a scheduling conflict Nicki maintains was caused by her and Cardi’s shared hairdresser. Fans still continued to murmur about potential beef brewing between the two, even going so far as to speculate that a line from another leaked song referencing stripping was a shot at Cardi. Nicki took care to emphatically deny the shot to Lowe and praise a collection of other female rappers who have recently cropped up in the game.