Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nicki Minaj showed off her freestyle skills on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The host told the crowd his idea for a freestyle game, called “Wheel of Freestyle,” involving a random word generator. Nicki was up to the challenge. Three words would appear on the screen and she had to use them all in a verse. A random generator chose the words, “hexagon,” “yeti,” and “Edible Arrangement.” Nicki was able to execute the verse perfectly and her fans immediately took to Twitter to reinforce their adoration.

“It’ll be fun I promise,” joked Fallon. “It won’t be odd words they were just written by our comedy writers… so good luck with whatever comes up here.” The live band played Nicki a slow beat and she hyped up the crowd before starting her rhyme.

“Six sides that’s the hexagon / I’m the big homie Megatron / These girls can’t see me like the Yeti / All these girls gas like getty, I am Miss Petty / and it’s going down, basement / I be like ‘eat it, eat it, eat it,’ Edible Arrangement.”

Fans were amazed with Nicki’s quick wit. Some began to throw shade at Cardi B.

Cardi would be like… none of those words rhyme dough 🤦🏾‍♀️ — 🌱🌹🥀 (@ExotiChrissssss) June 28, 2019

Get cardi b on this, tryna see sumn — IG: ques.times (@QuesTimes) June 28, 2019

Other fans gave her praise and called her the “queen of rap.”

YO I DNT THINK YALL UNDERSTAND THIS LADY IS REALLY THA #GOAT SHE REALLY JUST SAID SHE’S “MS. PETTY” BUT ALSO THREW IN DA FACT DAT SHE IS NOW MRS. KENNETH “PETTY” pic.twitter.com/YxEvLyA3NP — Suede88 (@SAMANTHONY_88) June 28, 2019

The Queen of Rap. — Renato| MEGATRON (@renatoform) June 28, 2019

Sis been showed us why she the queen of rap period . Tell ya other so called Queen to bust a freestyle please cause we dying to see it — Baae Supreme (@baebsupreme) June 28, 2019

Nicki Minaj was on the Tonight Show promoting her recent single, “Megatron.”