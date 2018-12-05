Getty Image

Ever since Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s beef went from behind-the-scenes friction to open hostilities, fans of both artists have enjoyed taking every opportunity to snipe at each other over their respective favorite’s perceived wins and losses. With Cardi B’s late-night announcement of her and Offset’s impending divorce, many of The Barbz have taken it on themselves to celebrate the “Money” rapper’s recent misfortune.

Member when y’all said Nicki was jealous of Cardi because Cardi was “married” and had a baby before her 🤔🤔 member when y’all said that? Now look Cardi a single mother & has her first divorce all before 30… having a kid and a man doesn’t make u better than the next female! — 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐵𝒶𝓁𝒹 𝐵𝒶𝒷𝑒 💛🥀 (@TheKimiroesagi) December 5, 2018

“‘Member when y’all said Nicki was jealous of Cardi because Cardi was ‘married’ and had a baby before her?” one fan asked. “Now look Cardi a single mother & has her first divorce all before 30… having a kid and a man doesn’t make u better than the next female!” Other tweets shaded Cardi’s fans themselves, with one imagining them looking for new insults to sling at Nicki.

cardi b stans looking for something else to hate on nicki for now that cardi don’t have a man either pic.twitter.com/3WPobiFCQy — mudboy (@24k_alana) December 5, 2018

Meanwhile, other tweets simply imagined Nicki sitting unbothered as she watched her foe deal with the dissolution of her relationship — or outright celebrating. Incensed Cardi fans returned their slights with equal aplomb, with one tweeting: “Nicki Kinaj fans are literal vermin…they think Cardi and Offset breaking up is somehow a win for them.”

Nicki Kinaj fans are literal vermin…they think Cardi and Offset breaking up is somehow a win for them 😭 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@youngwiIdbroke) December 5, 2018

Nicki Minaj herself has yet to openly respond, but considering Cardi’s outburst the last time the two encountered one another, it might be best for all parties if they stuck to their own corners this time around. See more of the combative tweets between the two sides below.

Cardi b nd offset

Nicki now pic.twitter.com/pxNGe6PMm4 — Real_Richie (@Richard27518463) December 5, 2018

Nicki when she heard Cardi and Offset separated: pic.twitter.com/WPM6gpD2DH — в ℓ ε υ (@starr8nn) December 5, 2018

Cardi b and OFFset broke up Nicki right now pic.twitter.com/IPWQ7ThaIw — Lesley (@Lesley20848300) December 5, 2018

Nicki Minaj listening to Offset problems about Cardi B right now like…. pic.twitter.com/GDhuyIksmG — Taye M. Adams (@TayeMAdams) December 5, 2018

Since #Cardi and #Offset are getting divorce— I bet #NickiMinaj is going to try and pull some stupid shit. Get with him, or make a diss track feat. #Offset 😭 Sounds like something that messy bitch would do 😂😭 — KING (@edwardsumait) December 5, 2018

Nicki Minaj is definitely somewhere smiling right now about this Cardi B and Offset breakup/divorce — Akime (@Akman2507) December 5, 2018

LMAO CARDI B AND OFFSET SEPARATING IS NO SURPRISE FOR ANYBODY. HER FANS PROBABLY FEEL SO DUMB TALKING ABOUT “Cardi B has a man and Nicki can’t find one” no BITCH! THATS BECAUSE THE QUEEN DOESNT SETTLE FOR ANY AVERAGE HOODRAT THAT WANTS TO FUCK ANY BITCH WITH A PUSSY. AHAHAHAHHAH — fck u 💕🍭 (@nickisbed) December 5, 2018

How are y’all blaming Nicki Minaj for Cardi B’s divorce? — Caramel (@monsterbarb) December 5, 2018

Where the "Nicki pushing 40 and don't have a man" people at." cardi about to get a whole divorce out here — Chun Jenner (@brandonaf_) December 5, 2018

Lmfaoooooo their fave is in the process of getting a divorce and they still thinking about Nicki. She’s minding her business, she’s not worried about Cardi or Offset. Go comfort your fave. — . (@nadasiaauniquee) December 5, 2018

Soooo Cardi should beat up Nicki for having the girl Offset wanted a threesome with but not Offset…her HUSBAND…who made vows…and has a rep for publicly cheating and embarrassing her….you know what…I’m off of this subject 😂😂😂😂 — Claire Huxtable (@Classy_Nik) December 5, 2018

Cardi fans screaming… it's supposed to be about cardi and offset but…. when they got together it was about cardi, offset… and nicki lmao yall wanted to rub it in her face…. AND IT DIDNT LAST. Guess we know who was faking to crack a smile for ig. QUEEN been gave us T 🦄🦄 — WinterFresh,You'llGetChewedUp (@Ladyvee69117983) December 5, 2018