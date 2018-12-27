Getty Image

Nicki Minaj‘s legendary voice is coming to the big screen.

Variety reports that the rapper has joined the cast of the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 2. Minaj joins returning cast members from the first Angry Birds film Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage, and recently announced cast members Leslie Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Lil Rel Howery, Zach Woods, Rachel Bloom, and more. Minaj won’t be the only rapper in the film, either — musician and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina rounds out the stacked cast.

Angry Birds Movie 2 isn’t Minaj’s first film role. Minaj voiced a character in 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift, and also appeared in the 2014 rom-com The Other Woman and 2016’s Barbershop: The Next Cut.

The film role announcement rounds out a busy year for Minaj. Along with the release of her album Queen in August, Minaj has had high-profile features on songs with Ariana Grande, Zayn, Tekashi 69, Little Mix, and more. 2019 is shaping up to be a big year for the rapper, too. Last week, Minaj announced that Juice WRLD will support her on 2019 European tour dates, and news of a North American tour is forthcoming.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is due out August 16, 2019.