Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne have both been responsible for some of hip-hop’s raunchiest moments, so a song about good cunnilingus form is basically right up their alley. The pair picked up where their “Rich Sex” collaboration and Nicki’s “Barbie Dreams” left off on the latest music video drop from Nicki’s Queen album. The colorful visual for the frenetic, Pluss and Mike WiLL Made It-produced track shows Nicki and Wayne rhyming on a variety of sets, most notably a giant cup of milk with a cookie at the top – referencing the song’s tasty hook.

Wayne shows up at the end of the video to perform a typically witty verse, delivering slick lines like “Barbie, I think you gnarly / I think you fly, these other b*tches just larvae,” and “Told my lawyer don’t call me unless it’s good news/Then my phone started ringing off the hook, snooze,” referring to his successful, long-awaited Carter V drop this September.

Nicki also made the most of her album cycle, sidestepping the drama with Travis Scott and Cardi B – sort of – and focusing on the music, which her devoted Barbz fanbase eats up with good form.

You can take a look at the “Good Form” video below.