The story behind Migos’ “MotorSport,” where some of today’s biggest rappers formed like Voltron, continues to get complicated. Everyday Struggle host DJ Akademiks played an older version of Nicki Minaj’s verse that name-checked Cardi B. “I’m with a couple of bad bitches that’ll rip the party / If Cardi the QB, I’m Nick Lombardi,” she raps. Nicki shouts out Quavo instead of Cardi in the radio hit we know today.

Akademiks insists that Nicki changed her verse after Cardi took issue with the reference. (“Nick Lombardi” is a twist on Vince Lombardi, the former head coach of the Green Bay Packers, who led the team to the NFL’s first two Super Bowls.) Earlier this week, he claimed that Cardi heard the verse and complained to Offset, before Nicki was asked to try again.

DJ Akademiks exposes what really happened on Motorsport between Cardi & Nicki 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/TLDaGm9Ml6 — Female Rappers (@FemaleRapperss) April 10, 2018

Despite how “MotorSport” featured both Nicki and Cardi, it fueled rumors of a beef between the two rappers. Yesterday on Beats 1, Nicki tearfully recalled how there was only tension after the fact, when she was being demonized and none of her collaborators would come to her defense. She even says that Quavo only would have spoken up if she was “his girl.”

Nicki continued to talk the making of “MotorSport” well after that interview, as if addressing Cardi B directly. “How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request?” she said on Twitter. “So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t ‘change’ my verse?”

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse? 😩🤣 #NickiDay #ChunLi — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 12, 2018

Unfortunately, now with Akademiks’ leak, the controversy surrounding “MotorSport” likely won’t die anytime soon.