Nicki Minaj stormed the SNL Stage with a cadre of kung-fu uniform-clad dancers beneath a Chinese paifang to perform an energetic live performance of her comeback hit, “Chun-Li.”

The self-proclaimed queen of rap took a well-deserved hiatus from public life after a 2017 that included a breakup from renowned hip-hop icon Nas, a highly-publicized, media-fueled feud with Cardi B, and her brother being convicted of rape. Her return to the forefront of the rap game was one of the most tweeted events of the year, with fans taking over Twitter for #NickiDay and a revealing interview with Zane Lowe that finally cleared the air of a number of lingering storylines about her leftover drama, from her thoughts on the Drake vs. Meek Mill rap battle to shout-outs for an up-and-coming new class of female rappers she has chosen to support rather than beef with.

Nicki Minaj’s new album, Queen, doesn’t release until June 15, but in the meantime, she’s been on a tear of new music, dropping off feature verses for the likes of Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone in the last few weeks.