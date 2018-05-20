Nicki Minaj brought surprise guest Playboi Carti out to play SNL, rocking a bouncy performance of “Poke It Out” from his surprise release, Die Lit.

Nicki’s late-night followup to her performance of “Chun-Li” didn’t include the promised debut of the opening track from her upcoming album, Queen, but the assembled crowd at Studio 8H didn’t seem to mind, enjoying Nicki’s energy on “Poke It Out” anyway. That energy’s been reflected online as well, as Nicki’s fans took over the platform — again — with their #NickiOnSNL hashtag.

Nicki has been on a tear of late, releasing new music alongside Post Malone, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug after a social media break that presaged a massive comeback surge. She also has a planned appearance on the debut album of Zaytoven.

She released not one, but two new singles, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show during an interview that aired out a year’s worth of drama. During the interview, she shared her side of the friction between her and Cardi B, while big-upping some new female rappers in the game.