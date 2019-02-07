Nicki Minaj Puts A Barbie Twist On Blueface’s ‘Thotiana’

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj has been having a lot of fun with other people’s songs recently. Over the weekend, she released a pair of tracks, the first being a scorching, three-minute freestyle over the Weston Weiss and Wheezy produced beat for Drake and Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” The second, “Barbie Drip,” was her take on Gunna and Lil Baby’s “Drip Too Hard.”

It appears Minaj has slathered her Barbieness all over yet another familiar beat. On Wednesday the 36-year-old gifted the world “Bust Down Barbiana,” her playful two-minute stab at emergent rapper Blueface’s “Thotiana.”

“I been a bad b*tch, cockiana / And I’m still winning, Pacquiana,” Minaj raps on the song’s opening. While the status of Minaj’s rap preeminence has been called into question recently, it’s hard to deny evidence of the artist’s continued success.

In addition to the freestyles, Minaj also recently premiered the video for the latest single off Queen “Hard White.”

Minaj will take her Queen tour to Europe this year. Originally planned as a joint “NickiHendrxx” tour with Future, she will instead be joined by Juice Wrld as her opener. Starting at the end of the month, the pair will spend just over a month on the continent, making stops in 22 cities.