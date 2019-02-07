Nicki Minaj Puts A Barbie Twist On Blueface’s ‘Thotiana’

02.06.19 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj has been having a lot of fun with other people’s songs recently. Over the weekend, she released a pair of tracks, the first being a scorching, three-minute freestyle over the Weston Weiss and Wheezy produced beat for Drake and Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” The second, “Barbie Drip,” was her take on Gunna and Lil Baby’s “Drip Too Hard.”

It appears Minaj has slathered her Barbieness all over yet another familiar beat. On Wednesday the 36-year-old gifted the world “Bust Down Barbiana,” her playful two-minute stab at emergent rapper Blueface’s “Thotiana.”

“I been a bad b*tch, cockiana / And I’m still winning, Pacquiana,” Minaj raps on the song’s opening. While the status of Minaj’s rap preeminence has been called into question recently, it’s hard to deny evidence of the artist’s continued success.

In addition to the freestyles, Minaj also recently premiered the video for the latest single off Queen “Hard White.”

Minaj will take her Queen tour to Europe this year. Originally planned as a joint “NickiHendrxx” tour with Future, she will instead be joined by Juice Wrld as her opener. Starting at the end of the month, the pair will spend just over a month on the continent, making stops in 22 cities.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSBluefaceNicki Minaj

Listen To This

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 9 hours ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP