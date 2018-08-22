YouTube

The North American leg of Nicki Minaj and Future’s NickiHndrxx tour has been canceled. Fader reports that Nicki will announce new North American dates in May 2019. The international leg of the tour is still set to start in February 2019 in Munich, Germany. The tour was set to start off 30 days from today in Baltimore, but Nicki, Future, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and two as-of-yet-unnamed acts won’t be hitting the road at all for now.

A press release reportedly states that the Queen artist, who has been embroiled in controversy with Travis Scott, her ex Safaree, and others, has “decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour…and to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

The announcement comes after Page Six cited an anonymous industry insider lamenting that Nicki is “spiraling out of control.” Other sources contended to Page Six that her tour was “in danger” of being canceled. One source told Page Six that “these are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

Future and Tekashi have yet to comment.