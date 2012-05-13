Nigel D. Presents: The Ancient City Of Rome

This year for my birthday I decided to go all out and do something I will remember for the rest of my life. So I passed on going to Vegas for fight weekend or buying bottles at a club. I decided to go on my own little world tour including, Rome, Dubai & Egypt. The first stop was the ancient city of Rome. I’m a fan of great architecture, and Rome is full of beautiful buildings, waterfalls and statues (also women). So I got a chance to go inside the famous, “Colosseum,” see the “Sistine Chapel,” look through the, “Magic Keyhole Of Rome,” visit the Vatican Museum and get a taste of life in Rome. Check out pictures from the trip in the slideshow.
Feel free to leave questions/comments below.
No trip to Rome is complete with out stop at the Colosseum. The ancient place where gladiators fought which you might recognize from the movie, “Gladiator.” This huge structure was built around 70-80 A.D.
The picture on the right is the view you get when you look through the keyhole of the door on the left. It is a view of the Vatican Palace.
Great post Nigel. From what I’ve seen & heard this is one of the most beautiful cities on d planet. Rome & paris are beautiful architecture cities. This place is on my list of 6 to visit in life. 1. Paris 2. Rome. 3. Holy land 4. Africa 5. Rio de 6. Dubai
Rome is an amazing city with history and art around every corner .
These pictures are dope….I smell a call from Kanye coming for watch the throne 2 album cover…BoOm
lol, thanks.
you’r a good photographer bro.
thanks, got to share these places with the RealTalkNY readers, and hope they make a trip.
Hey Nigel, I’m going their next week… What clubs you recommend for hiphop.
I landed 6pm Wednesday and left 10:40 pm the other day so I didn’t get a chance to party.
yo I been on this site since it first started up basically. You did your thing since day one homie. Congrads on the vacation it looked dope. Im heading out to the netherlands hopefully come september for a week full of madness
What made you pick the Netherlands?
Happy Birthday and Congrats as well, Nigel. I’ve been following your site for a while, as well. I hope all continues to go well with you.
You should move away from the “RealTalkNY” setup and do something a little more geared toward your everyday life. “Nigel-D.com” or something.
It’ll be interesting to see that. If you ever want to talk, just email me at info@techbaseit.com
I’m thinking about it
Happy Bday Nigel.
When I was like 15-16 I was lucky enough to spend two weeks in Europe on a “class trip”. We started in England and ended up in Italy….traveling through France, Austria, Switzerland and a few other countries along the way. I’ve seen Stone Hedge, Buckingham Palace the Coloseum, the Lurve Museum, been on gondolas, ate gellato (ice cream just doesn’t compare after that). The year before I had gone to Spain and watched live bullfighting. It was a great experience but I didn’t appreciate it as much as I should have at the time…being young and stupid. 10 years later I would love to go back and experience all those things again. Just from an adult’s perspective and having developed an appreciation for art and culture and photography. Plus, I need a damn vacation…lol.
DO IT! it is not as expensive as you think.
1) Great pics.
2) So I passed on going to Vegas for fight weekend or buying bottles at a club. I decided to go on my own little world tour including, Rome, Dubai & Egypt” Glad you did that and I wish more people (if it’s in their budget) would do so as well. Going outside your ‘comfort’ zone and traveling to different continents->countries is a beautiful thing. Happy belated birthday
thanks sir.
Other sites do shit like this. Good lookin on the pics. Makes me wanna get my passport game up lol
Thanks man,appreciate you sharing this with us.Hope i go someday!
These are beautiful pictures man.. I’ve been living in the Netherlands and never been to Rome.
Looks like I should
You can probably get cheap flights or even take a train and see a few countries.
Nigel Getting Money
It’s really dope that you chose to do something like this, rather than doing the usual club/getting drunk/etc.
I went to Rome in 2010 and seen pretty much everything pictured in here, really an amasing city, almost like a walking museum. Good to spead and broaden the culture through publications such as your blog, keep up doing the fine work.
Regards from an international fan all the way from Serbia.
Peace.
Thanks, I will try to do more stuff like this.
Nigel what camera did you use to take these pictures?
Canon T3I, it isn’t all about the camera. You need to know how to use it and have the right lens.
So Nigel making that much off this site to be flyin half way across the world?? Ima sharpen my entrepreneur skills.
I suggest you always have an entrepreneurial spirit.
Nice pics, rome is beautiful, my only issue with it is there are too many tourist and it kind of ruins the experience, that’s why i liked Milan better. Happy Bday.
Hot Pics Nigel D
Where are all the Dubai pictures? Why havent you posted them?
on the way next week
WAY better than BMF at Vegas. Good choice
Netherlands = Amsterdam
These are some great pictures Nigel! You have inspired me to do a lil extra when I plan my next trip. Although my money isn’t up there where you are right now, Im gonna try to go to at least one of these countries after I take my USMLE Step 2 next May… Well maybe the year after that, right after Match Day lol… I think Im gonna need two years of savings just to afford one of these places LOL. Also, thanks for posting these pictures!