Nigel D.’s #BeautiesOfTheWeek: 11.15.14

Take a look at this week’s “#BeautiesOfTheWeek.”
Round of applause, nice selection. That Beyonce pic is a beast
GODDAMN B!!! U could ‘ve stop at #1 for me
Them lips pokin.
they was all cute in the face n shyt, but #28 is what i needmakeup washes off, booty dont !
30 was imo the best
Is it just me or is #3’s eyes off?…With that said I’d still beat, and Beyonce look like she got that garfield down there!
Circle circle thot thot the bitch got booty shots
Round of applause, nice selection. That Beyonce pic is a beast
GODDAMN B!!! U could ‘ve stop at #1 for me
Them lips pokin.
they was all cute in the face n shyt, but #28 is what i needmakeup washes off, booty dont !
30 was imo the best
Is it just me or is #3’s eyes off?…With that said I’d still beat, and Beyonce look like she got that garfield down there!
Circle circle thot thot the bitch got booty shots