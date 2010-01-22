Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro Black Varsity Red Drop This Saturday

What was the last pair of Jordans you bought?
Black L Styles!
JORDANS are dead the brand killed itself releasing way to many retros, fusions, etc the brand is ass now, i havent bought a pair since 2007. RIP JORDAN BRAND
Who the fuck still wears jordans if your 21 or older??? Cmon ppl grow the fuck up
how much these bitches cost? 20k?
Jordan’s are wack as fuck. His bball game was on point, but now these bitches cost an arm and a leg..smh @ greed
last ones i bought were the retro 7 pack
MJ u already like a zillionaire can you lower the damn prices? I only wear Js to ball in anyway and im not bout to pay 3 bills for a pair.
yeah 21 and up they kinda go out of style cause you cant wear them as much as you used to when you were a teen in school, but the quality has really gone to shit
SMH its da same shit dey keep releasing i had des in 07…..Jordans dont be new no more deu just be mixed wit old shit …da last new Jordans was the 23’s nd dem was ugly
sneakers is sneakers!!!! waiting in line for Jordans and copping every pair that comes out is over, but not wearing them cause you 21 and over is fuckin stupid!!!! if you like them you like them. Get the fuck outta here wit dat shit!!!! you mix it up if you a real fly nigga!!!!
the only niggaz not wearin J’s is u fuck boyz!! Did yall niggaz not hear about the space jam riots!! where yall niggaz from? anyway I fuck wit J’s but these are pure trash the material in not as good as the infa reds Aka the originals, so I’ll pass on these. Still haven’t rocked my space jams yet.
I agree with comment 10!! U broke punks ain’t got no money so u can’t get em!
These niggas sound like the niggas whose bitches I used to take wit my J’s on. And if u sayin u copped these in 07 niggas sold u sum fake shit.
yea lots of haters for j’s shit is hot but i agree with the material aspect n infared part but i love it still and dont dare wait online. i bet if they was foams or ltd dunks niggas talkin shit would mortgage their house for those.
Last ones I bought were the 11 / 12 package the black and white red and black joints, the quality of J’s has fell off and its not that they’re wack if you 21 and older its that you more than likely have more important things to spend your bread on feel me. These shits go hard though the infra reds was always dope ya’ll stylin but real rap Jordans dont move me like they used to.
@ #9–I agree with you–Sneakers are Sneakers–If you can afford them and they look good, why not wear a pair–just have some variety to your shoe collection–and for the rest of yall hatin ass niggas…EAT A DICK
