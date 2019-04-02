Getty Image

Rap fans were shocked Sunday afternoon by the news that Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle had been shot and killed in front of his Marathon storefront in the city’s Crenshaw district, showing up in droves to pay tribute to the influential entertainer and businessman who’d given the city a transformative makeover in the past few years. Now, police have identified a suspect in Nipsey’s murder and are asking the community for help in locating the man they believe responsible: 29-year-old Eric Holder.

“Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” reads a notice posted to the LAPD’s official Twitter account. “He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.” An attached press release notes that police believe Holder walked up to Nipsey and two other men and began firing. All three men were struck and injured and Nipsey died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the area was beset by an outpouring of well-wishers which turned violent when mourners at a nighttime memorial were startled by a loud noise, possibly gunfire, and stampeded, leading to multiple injuries. Others have offered their condolences on social media, including fellow big-name rappers like Chance The Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, and Vince Staples, while Los Angeles’ local pro basketball teams also arranged moments of silence for the fallen Nipsey — a staunch supporter of both teams. It was reported that streams of his music increased 2776% in the hours after his death.