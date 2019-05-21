Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Has Been Indicted By A Grand Jury On New Charges

05.21.19 44 mins ago

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles grand jury indicted Eric Holder, the accused killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle, on two new charges. TMZ is reporting that Holder was hit with an additional two counts of assault with a firearm. Previously, the Los Angeles District Attorney had charged the 29-year-old with four crimes, including murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It is unclear why the district attorney decided to revisit the case with a grand jury. This step is typically only taken to skip a preliminary hearing. In a preliminary hearing, a judge must find probable cause for a crime in order to make the defendant. The district attorney likely deemed this step unnecessary as there is both video evidence and eye-witness accounts of Holder’s alleged perpetration of the crimes.

Holder allegedly shot Nipsey Hussle multiple times in front of his Marathon Clothing store on Sunday, March 31. Hussle was killed in the incident and two other victims were injured. Holder was arrested in Bellflower, California two days later and was charged with the initial four crimes on April 4. His bail was set at a little over $7 million. If convicted of the crimes, Holder could be facing substantial prison time.

