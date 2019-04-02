Getty Image

Various local news sources are reporting that there was a stampede at the vigil for late rapper Nipsey Hussle held outside his clothing store in South Central Los Angeles. Hussle was gunned down in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday. Fans and mourners had gathered at his store Marathon to pay their respects to the rapper.

According to a tweet posted by ABC 7’s Veronica Miracle, there was some sort of loud noise that vigil-goers thought may have been a gunshot. It sent many in the crowd running in a frenzy. Amidst the chaos, it appears some of the memorial-goers may have gotten injured.

A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/rVp84eNCYi — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019

Another video posted by Miracle shows what appears to be one person laying in the street next to a puddle of blood, being tended to by law enforcement.

A look at what’s left behind at the site of a vigil for #NipseyHussle. Police say at least six people were stabbed. @LAPDHQ making progress in getting crowd to disperse at #Crenshaw and Slauson @CBSLA #CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/6voFBJlYOy — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) April 2, 2019

According to CBS 2’s Rachel Kim, police are saying six people were stabbed in the melee. They are continuing to try to clear people away from the scene. Broken candles and some shoes were left behind in the chaos. There is no word yet on the source of the sound that caused the panic. Authorities are investigating the reported stabbings. We will give you updates as they come in.