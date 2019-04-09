Getty Image

Over the weekend, it was reported that Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and given how many mourners Hussle has had since his passing, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the majority of the venue’s 21,000 seats filled. Now the Staples Center has confirmed the news, and that the event, Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life, will be going down on April 11 at 10 a.m. PT. TMZ also reports that after the service, Hussle’s procession will take a 25.5-mile drive through Los Angeles, passing by relevant landmarks along the way.

The procession, which is expected to last for 90 minutes, will leave from Staples Center, and the most notable landmark the procession will pass is Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store, where the rapper was shot and killed. The procession will end at a Crenshaw funeral home, and Hussle’s family reportedly said the reason for the lengthy drive is to give the community the opportunity to pay their respects to Hussle, especially if they weren’t able to go to the Staples Center service.

Tickets for Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life will go on sale today at 10 a.m. PT, and will only be available to California residents, so learn more about the event and get tickets here.