Getty Image

Shots were fired at Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle’s album release party for Victory Lap just before midnight last night, injuring one person. The shooting began in the parking lot outside World on Wheels, a roller skating rink in the L.A. neighborhood of Venice. Despite police swarming the area, the shooter slipped away. Currently, the one victim is refusing to cooperate with LAPD, leaving details sparse. It’s unclear whether or not the rapper was still at the party at the time of the shooting.