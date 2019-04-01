Getty Image

The whole neighborhood turned out to pay respects to Nipsey Hussle after he was shot and died last night (March 31), despite his Marathon store still being active crime scene. Los Angeles NBC reporter Kenny Holmes live tweeted as the streets filled with mourners and well wishers, who waited patiently as the police conducted their investigation, playing music and bringing flowers and candles to the store for an impromptu remembrance.

Hundreds are gathered where rapper @NipseyHussle was fatally shot this afternoon in front of his Hyde Park clothing store, The Marathon. Fans are blasting his music and bringing flowers/candles to the location to mourn his death. #NIPSEYHUSSLE @NBCLA @RickNBCLA pic.twitter.com/MwHWZYKqd3 — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) April 1, 2019

The parking lot of @NipseyHussle’s store, The Marathon, is still an active crime scene. This is as close as mourners can get. The crowd is growing out here in Hyde Park. @RickNBCLA @NBCLA #NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/rDU69r9tvd — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) April 1, 2019

Because the scene still needed to be cleared, fans were kept across the street and traffic was blocked on both Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue., the two streets that intersect in front of the store and form the foundation of much of Nipsey’s music. His eighth mixtape was even named Crenshaw and distinguished by its $100 price tag. Released in 2013, the mixtape drew publicity for its bold sales plan, which netted the rapper $100,000 in a day when he sold through 1,000 copies, 100 of which were bought by fellow rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z.

LAPD just opened the parking lot up to mourners. The rushed the lot and started chanting Nipsey! Nipsey! #NipseyHussle @NBCLA @RickNBCLA pic.twitter.com/MqRFfNyguc — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) April 1, 2019

Police finally opened up the Marathon parking lot around 10:20 PM, allowing fans to rush the lot, chanting Nipsey’s name and continuing to play his music while surrounding the lot with candles and homemade posters of the late rapper, who was also endearingly referred to as Neighborhood Nip by residents who knew him from his time growing up in the area. His rags-to-riches story is an inspiration to many of them, and his loss has clearly affected the neighborhood.

Police are still investigating the shooting, as condolences poured in from the community online as well, from other rappers like Vince Staples, Chance The Rapper, Lupe Fiasco, and ASAP Rocky as well as athletes and organizations Nipsey has worked with in the past like the Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

