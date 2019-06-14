Getty Image

Noname fans looking to catch the Chicago rapper live on tour this summer were disappointed today to wake up to a tweet announcing the cancelation of all her summer tour dates through July for “continued health reasons.” While Noname still apparently plans on making a pair of late August performances, her summer plans apparently seem to be kaput.

“I was really looking forward to seeing your beautiful faces,” she apologized, “but I promise I’ll be back soon to make it up to you guys! Tried to push through it but things have gotten pretty severe. With lots of rest, medicine, and veggies I should be right back to normal! Hopefully in a few weeks time I’ll be back to my rapping and petty self lol.” Whatever the issue happens to be, it sounds serious enough that Noname wouldn’t be able to perform as usual or manage the rigors of tour travel, but not so serious that fans should be worried.

That’s still too bad though, as Noname was prepping the release of her third album, releasing it one song at a time with “Song 31” and “Song 32.” She was also still promoting the release of her previous album, Room 25, earlier this year with the release of her first, self-financed video, “Blaxploitation,” while teasing a possible group project with Saba and Smino.