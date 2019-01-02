Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx

2018 brought some significant firsts for Noname. She made her late night TV debut on The Late Show, and she released her first ever music video, for “Blaxploitation.” She decided to keep this train of firsts rolling on the first day of 2019 yesterday, when she released a new song, “Song 31.”

The track is her first new music since her 2018 album Room 25, and it would fit right in on that record, with its relaxing, jazzy instrumental and Noname’s silk-smooth spoken-word rap. The song features a chorus from fellow Chicago musician Phoelix, who sings, “Truth be told / I wear my heart on my sleeve / Watch you sit it on the shelf / Now my body got cold / I swear we’ll never leave / Had to do it for myself / To find my praise / Go, get your weapon.”

Aside from this, it’s possible that Noname could release a collaborative project with Saba and Smino this year. 2019 will also presumably bring new cover art for her 2018 album Room 25, as as she said she would be replacing it after learning that the artist behind the image is facing domestic abuse charges. Noname tweeted in October, “In light of recent allegations, I will be working to replace the cover artwork of Room 25. I do not and will not support abusers, and I will always stand up for victims and believe their stories. My heart goes out to Ellie, her family, and all survivors of abuse.”

Listen to “Song 31” above.