Offset And Metro Boomin Got Actual Ric Flair To Perform ‘Ric Flair Drip’ With Them On ‘Fallon’

04.18.18 55 mins ago

Last month, the “Ric Flair Drip” situation came full circle: First, Offset, Metro Boomin, and 21 Savage (who is not on the song) included it on their 2017 album Without Warning. Then, they shared a video for the song in March, and they actually got the real wrestling legend Ric Flair to appear in the clip. Offset and Metro Boomin were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, and since Offset and Flair are apparently best friends now, Flair made an appearing during the performance of “Ric Flair Drip.” Check out some pics of them on Instagram together:

Offset started the song by himself in a wrestling ring stage, dominating the space in a shiny purple and gold robe. Then, about halfway through the performance, Flair emerged, also wearing an opulent robe, and for the rest of the song, he danced about as rhythmically as one can expect from a 69-year-old former wrestler listening to hip-hop. He contributed beyond that, as he gave a couple of his famous “Wooooo!” screams near the end of the song. There were no elbow drops or piledrivers doled out last night, but Flair was still in the ring and undeniably in his element for the fun performance.

Watch Offset, Metro Boomin, and Ric Flair perform “Ric Flair Drip” above.

