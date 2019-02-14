Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Offset officially hit reset on his album promo after his relationship issues with Cardi B threatened to derail his solo debut. Now he’s ready to start again, this time beginning with the reflective “Red Room” video. Both the song and the video offer a harrowing look back at Offset’s 2018 auto crash where he totaled his green Charger but walked away with minor injuries.

The video, which is directed by Aisultan Seitov, who also shot 21 Savage’s cinematic video for “A Lot,” uses a rotating camera device to survey vignettes from Offset’s upbringing that reveal how he eventually came to this point. Scenes of a dice game, a funeral, a revenge sequence, a jail sentence, and various other violent or reckless acts culminate in an eerie reproduction of the night of the accident, with Offset crawling from a totaled replica of the actual crashed car.

Offset withheld his album’s release last year when Cardi B revealed that the pair were getting a divorce. He would have been the last Migos member to release his solo debut in 2018; Quavo was first with Quavo Huncho, Takeoff followed up with The Last Rocket, and Offset’s as-yet-untitled offering will complete the trilogy before the group rolls into album mode for Culture III.

Offset’s album is due February 22 via Quality Control/Capitol Records.