Offset Reunited With His Father Who He Hadn’t Seen in 23 Years

Getty Image

In February, Offset released his debut solo album Father of 4. In the run-up to the album, the 27-year-old cited as his children and the growing pains that come with being a young parent as major inspirations for the project. “I am a FATHER OF 4 The most beautiful and smart kids I could ask for. I want them to understand there dad for the good and the bad. The decisions I made was to feed I’m not a perfect FATHER BUT I AM A FATHER OF 4!” the rapper tweeted at the time.

The resulting record is some of his most vulnerable, confessional story-telling and is arguably the most personal of the three Migos solo albums. In the wake of the release, family continues to be a central concern for the “Clout” singer.

On Friday, Offset posted an emotional video to Instagram. In it, he is shown hugging a man who he identifies as his estranged father. “DREAMS DO COME TRUE HAVENT SEEN MY FATHER IN 23 YEARS !!!!!! AND I STILL LOVE HIM,” he wrote. “THE PAST IS THE PAST AND THE PRESENT IS ALL WE HAVE TO RELY ON WE NOT PERFECT IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM I LOVE YOU POPS !!! NO MATTER WHAT!!!!”

You can watch the pair’s emotional embrace above.