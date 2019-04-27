Offset Reunited With His Father Who He Hadn’t Seen in 23 Years

04.26.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In February, Offset released his debut solo album Father of 4. In the run-up to the album, the 27-year-old cited as his children and the growing pains that come with being a young parent as major inspirations for the project. “I am a FATHER OF 4 The most beautiful and smart kids I could ask for. I want them to understand there dad for the good and the bad. The decisions I made was to feed I’m not a perfect FATHER BUT I AM A FATHER OF 4!” the rapper tweeted at the time.

The resulting record is some of his most vulnerable, confessional story-telling and is arguably the most personal of the three Migos solo albums. In the wake of the release, family continues to be a central concern for the “Clout” singer.

On Friday, Offset posted an emotional video to Instagram. In it, he is shown hugging a man who he identifies as his estranged father. “DREAMS DO COME TRUE HAVENT SEEN MY FATHER IN 23 YEARS !!!!!! AND I STILL LOVE HIM,” he wrote. “THE PAST IS THE PAST AND THE PRESENT IS ALL WE HAVE TO RELY ON WE NOT PERFECT IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM I LOVE YOU POPS !!! NO MATTER WHAT!!!!”

You can watch the pair’s emotional embrace above.

Around The Web

TAGSFather of 4Offset
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP