Getty Image

As news of wrestling legend Ric Flair’s hospitalization for a “serious medical condition” circulated online yesterday, it wasn’t long before both hardcore and casual wrestling fans began eulogizing the Nature Boy on social media. However, one person close to the wrestler didn’t like the way the news was being handled and took it on himself to defend his friend’s reputation online. Atlanta rapper Offset, who is one third of the group Migos and put out a solo single named after Flair in 2017, logged into his account to address the situation on Twitter, both wishing Ric well and censuring “blogs” prematurely reporting the athlete’s death.

RIC FLAIR IS NOT DEAD U DUMB ASS BLOGS WTF U GETTING YOUR INFO FROM JIST TALKED TO MY MAN GOD IS WITH HIM HE HAS NOT PASSED AWAY STUPID ASS MF DONT WISH DEATH ON MY FRIEND HE HAD A LONG LIFE AND HE DONE IT ALL SOME BAD BUT MAJORITY GOOD HE IS A LEGEND GOD BLESS YOU RIC GET WELL — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 17, 2019

“RIC FLAIR IS NOT DEAD U DUMB ASS BLOGS,” he typed. “WTF U GETTING YOUR INFO FROM? JIST TALKED TO MY MAN. GOD IS WITH HIM. HE HAS NOT PASSED AWAY STUPID ASS MF, DONT WISH DEATH ON MY FRIEND. HE HAD A LONG LIFE AND HE DONE IT ALL, SOME BAD BUT MAJORITY GOOD. HE IS A LEGEND. GOD BLESS YOU RIC. GET WELL. [Punctuations added for clarity]”

Aside from appearing alongside Ric in his opulent video for “Ric Flair Drip,” Offset also addressed the way blogs and media outlets handle celebrity news in his Father Of 4 single “Clout” alongside his wife Cardi B earlier this year. An update from Ric’s wife, Wendy Barlow, revealed that the wrestler will undergo a “procedure” tomorrow and posits that he will make a full recovery.