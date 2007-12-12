Ohio All Stars(Off Of Hi-Teknology Vol. 3)

Hi-Tek
“Hi-Teknology 3”
In Stores Now!!!!
The first video from Hi-Tek’s highly anticipated “Hi-Teknology Vol. 3,”
“Ohio All-Stars” shines a light on Tek’s hometown of Cincinnati,
illuminating its burgeoning local scene.
More info below…
Featuring “Natti” regional phenomenons Cross, Showtime, Mann and
Cleveland’s own Chip the Rippa, these Ohio natives reflect a varied
sampling of bubbling mid-West talent from a region that has largely
thrived to date under the mainstream radar.
“Ohio All Stars” is the long overdue look into the world of Ohio hip-hop
from none other than Natti hometown hero and one of the most pioneering
producers/artists in hip-hop, Hi-Tek.
This is a good song to put Ohio on. Its about time they got their shine. Hopefully Hi-Tek will be the one that is going to bring Ohio into the forefront.
the song was kinda wack to me……the last dude was corny…spitting some wack rhymes……
anyways….NEXT!
this hi-Tek album is Garbage.. including this song…
Good looks Real Talk, I heard that Kill You track
this song is wack man, i was expecting so much more from hi tek…dont get me wrong, i love hi-tek, his shit with talib, blackstar – its off the fucking chain…but i dont know whats up with this…these guys are garbage, i know theres got to be better talent in this town
cincinnati stand uppp
Song was ehhh….. but don’t get it confused, Cincinnati holds it down.
Cincinnati all day, every day.
I was’nt really feelin tha song. But don’t get it F@#K up
Cincinnati all F%*kin all ya dig……….
Cincinnati all day