Ohio All Stars(Off Of Hi-Teknology Vol. 3)

Hi-Tek“Hi-Teknology 3”In Stores Now!!!!

The first video from Hi-Tek’s highly anticipated “Hi-Teknology Vol. 3,”

“Ohio All-Stars” shines a light on Tek’s hometown of Cincinnati,

illuminating its burgeoning local scene.

More info below…



Featuring “Natti” regional phenomenons Cross, Showtime, Mann and

Cleveland’s own Chip the Rippa, these Ohio natives reflect a varied

sampling of bubbling mid-West talent from a region that has largely

thrived to date under the mainstream radar.

“Ohio All Stars” is the long overdue look into the world of Ohio hip-hop

from none other than Natti hometown hero and one of the most pioneering

producers/artists in hip-hop, Hi-Tek.