Hear Open Mike Eagle And Hannibal Buress Freestyle About Smurfs On The ‘Handsome Rambler’ Podcast

#Hannibal Buress
03.02.18 1 week ago

Dark Comedy rapper Open Mike Eagle and actual comedian Hannibal Buress, who’ve known each other since college, recently reunited on the latter’s Handsome Rambler podcast.

When they got together this time, they freestyled through a not-so-pointless debate over how many toes are actually worth having (above). “I wish I only had three toes / ’cause then I’d get discounts on pedicures,” Hannibal raps. Mike counters by asking us to count the potential losses nail salons might endure.

Ten minutes into this particular episode, Hannibal also freestyles about Fitbits and pop-locking in front of a cop. Handsome Rambler concludes with a 15-minute musical number where they do their own version of a Big Freedia hook, conclude that “Smurfs are, in reality, just a bunch of Crips,” and devote an 808s And Heartbreak-inspired segment to chest hair.

Mike featured Hannibal on Dark Comedy‘s “Doug Stamper (Advice Raps),” where he implores you not to buy compact cars, “unless you can only afford one of those cars… then get that, don’t let me judge your life.” Hannibal also appeared in Mike’s “Ziggy Starfish (Anti-Anxiety)” video, appearing genuinely startled over seeing bubbles at a party.

Listen to the entire, surreal Handsome Rambler episode below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hannibal Buress
TAGSHANNIBAL BURESSOpen Mike Eagle

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP