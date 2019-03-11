Getty Image

While Rihanna has gone into full-entrepreneur mode, many of her fans have been teased at the idea of getting a new album or at least a couple features from her. Even if it didn’t come from Ms. Fenty herself, we got to hear what sounds like a little snippet of a collaboration with bonafide hit-maker PartyNextDoor.

PND’s last album, Seven Days, came out in 2017 so it would make sense that this is for an upcoming album. As for Rihanna, reports point to a new album being released in 2019. Her last album came our way in 2016 in the form of the cult classic, Anti.

PartyNextDoor isn’t only a singer but is a renowned songwriter who has worked with Rihanna before. In fact, the two linked up on Anti to create the No. 1 song “Work” featuring Drake. Rihanna’s next album is reportedly set to return to a reggae and dancehall vibe — something that takes the Barbadian singer back to her roots.

A large portion of PND’s 2016 album PartyNextDoor 3 (P3) also carried a dancehall feel, this most famously was headlined by the song “Not Nice.” While the snippet featured in the video is definitely slower, fans will be ready for Rih and PND to give us another hit in the (hopefully) near future.