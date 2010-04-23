Paul Pierce Hits A Buzzer Beater To Put The Heat Down 0-3

Damn that had to hurt, will the Heat be able to at least get one win?
Check below for Lamar Odom getting dunked on.
the hear fail! celtis got dis
common nigel. The Hear?! anyway, go Kings =]
The Heat did everything right in this game and they took a L. If the Celtics win SUNDAY they get a few days rest and wait for the CAVS to finish up against the BULLS.
i see dwanye wade goin to the bulls in the NEAR future… then they would be a beast in the east!!
PIERCE DO THIS SHIT ALL THE TIME…LIL KOBE JR.LOL!!!!!!!
p diddy run the city, show no pity! ~ notorious b.i.g. if paul and ray can stay on there shit, they got a chance against the cavs, lets go celts!!
