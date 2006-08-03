P.Diddy back at……..

Word on the street Is Diddy and his long time girl friend Kim Porter were
set to soon get hitched, but those plans might be put on a permanent hold.
I t seems Diddy can’t keep from giving ladies a special delivery and may have got another woman pregnant, take that take that. Diddy is schedule to take a paternity test for a child an Atlanta woman has recently given birth too. If he is indeed the father expect the women to be make major money. Diddy currently pays $19K a month for his son Justin and $32k a month for his other son Christian, can you blame any woman for trying to get broken off???
lol i’m first^^
nigga at less change ur clothes damn my dude…
wow he dont play huh that had 2 been in da same day prob close in time too u knw diddy like changin clothes makin him self look good
any woman that will have a baby by a nigga just to get a monthly check is a low down dirty bitch that can not be trusted even around your dog!!!!! BITHCH GET A JOB AND A LIFE!!!!
lmfao
… from that…and were still growing! (i love RTNY)
i’LL NEED THIS HELP FROM U THESE ARE FROM THE PAST
SIR EAST & MR.WEST A BOOK
fdhgh
Diddy=Worlds FUGliest Pimp
RTNY- I can’t tell you how many typos were in the description of this post. Actually, it’s indicative of this entire blog. Use spellcheck for once…please.