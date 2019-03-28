Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In January, Kid Cudi celebrated his 35th birthday, going out for sushi with a very confusing assortment of pals — Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, and Pete Davidson. All those guys are close to Cudi, but something about seeing them all assembled around a table and laughing at something on Cudi’s phone is bizarre, like the simulation glitched. Looking back now, Davidson has a certain dead-eyed look, one that is instantly recognizable if you’ve ever gone to dinner with a friend and a dozen other randos showed up.

I guess that’s exactly what happened that night. Vanity Fair hooked Davidson and his rapper friend (and The Dirt costar) Machine Gun Kelly up to lie detector tests and set them loose. MGK asked Davidson a handful of questions about the dinner, revealing a handful of new details about the dinner. Though he definitely wasn’t the richest person at that table (Kim Kardashian was there), Davidson paid for sushi for 20 at Nobu. “Kanye kept ordering the whole entire time,” Davidson recalled. “I didn’t know he was coming. And I already put my card down to pay, ’cause I thought it was just me and Cudi, and then Chalamet showed up, and then Kanye showed up, and I was like, ‘F*ck.’ And then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio.”

Honestly, the whole thing sounds like a setup for an SNL sketch. At least Ohio got some good comedy out of it.

You can watch Machine Gun Kelly and Davidson’s discussion of the dinner in the video above (starts around 9:10).