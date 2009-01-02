Peyton Manning Wins The NFL MVP Award For 2008

Agree or disagree with the NFL’s decision?
AGREE
fuck the chargers. lets go colts
deangelo williams shoulda got this
DEANGELO WILLIAMS??? DO U WATCH FOOTBALL???
are u serious!!!???is this a joke or something???peyton manning is a great qb,one of the best in the league no doubt!but when u think about mvp(most valuable to his team for the year!)all i can think of is micheal turner(rb of the atlanta falcons).he had a superb season,i think he was 2nd in yards rushing behind adrian peterson.if u ask me the impact he had with this team(in his first year as a starter)was more deserving then peyton manning.i disagree with this decision.in my mind adrian peterson and albert haynesworth were stronger candidate for this award.
This is my guy. I still don’t know how they made the playoffs, but great job homey.
definitely agree… if you think about it, his surgery in the off-season had a direct effect on their poor start. without the pre-season to work out the kinks they were way off. as soon as Peyton got his bearings back and timings down, the team turned it around eating up major AFC roadblocks to even make the playoffs. like it or not the quarterback has to carry his team and when you have a RB or QB you discuss for MVP, with everything being said the QB is gonna get the MVP b/c the ball still has to go through his hands.
it was either him or chad pennington
i think chad pennington should have won it. look at what he did for the dolphins. that motherfucker took them to the playoffs. they won the division agianst the jets and patriots how much more work does he have to do to get the award. i think chad deserved it more because he really came out and showed something. look at the difference from last year to this year. amazing
They got the wrong Manning….Eli deserved it more than his big brother….After losing Strahan to retirement, Youmenyoura(sp) to injury and Plaxico to stupidity the Giants are still the top team. Everyone thought that the Giants winning the Superbowl was a fluke and Eli had them running out the gate. If they were going to give it to a Manning it shoulda been Eli.
And if not a Manning….Matt Ryan or Chad Pennington who both brought their teams up from the dead.
AGREE with the choice. I’ve always been a fan of Manning. I just hope that he would win the super bowl one time before he retires. He’s a sick QB.
BOTH Manning brothers already won the Super Bowl…what are you talking about Johnny?
bad choice..
They made the playoffs by the skin of their Teeth.
Manning is a product of nfl hype. Chad (miami QB) or TUrner (ATL RB) are more deserving then Peyton. Just by the increase in wins by both teams miami and atl proves the Value of these players
