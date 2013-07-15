Pharoahe Monch – Stand Your Ground

Stand Your Ground

I am just one man but I know my power

It’s the final call were in the final hour

And we must not divide as we march toward our future

Who are they to decide when they conspire to shoot yah,

Ahh, that could’ve been my mother, ohh, that could’ve been my brother

As sure as we rotate the sun and the earth revolves, get involved 3x

Stand your ground

They’ll say I’ve lost my mind claim that I’m psychotic

He’s a fucking traitor he’s unpatriotic

But I learned in life truth it must be slated

And I know my rights they’re un-alienated Descendent of the blood of slaves

Used to be the one afraid

Until I learned my souls divine amalgamate lets combine unify get in line and

Stand your ground