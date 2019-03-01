Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

French DJ and producer Gesaffelstein has joined forces with Pharrell for a collaborative new single. “Blast Off” is the latest single off Gesaffelstein’s upcoming album Hyperion, which is due out March 8 via Columbia.

Though Pharrell is an accomplished producer himself, Gesaffelstein borrows Pharrell’s smooth R&B vocals for the song. Gesaffelstein collaborated with The Weeknd for a single back in January, and “Blast Off” almost reminds me a little of The Weeknd’s older work. The song is definitely darker and trippier than we’re used to hearing from Pharrell recently. It’s hard not to also compare it to that other massive electro-pop single Pharrell collaborated on a few years back, but if anything, “Blast Off” is like “Get Lucky”‘s goth cousin.

Gesaffelstein’s album Hyperion will feature “Blast Off,” the previously released collaboration with The Weeknd, and a couple other fun collabs. The producer has a song with synth-pop duo Electric Youth and another one with sister folk-pop group Haim. That one should be especially interesting, considering how Haim’s usual sunny sound isn’t a natural match with heady, dark French electronic music. But I’d have said the same thing about Pharrell and Gesaffelstein, and “Blast Off” is pretty great.

Listen to Gesaffelstein and Pharrell’s collaborative single “Blast Off” above.