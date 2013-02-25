Photos: Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert (Jay-Z, Usher,Mariah Carey, Bow Wow & More)

02.25.13 6 years ago 10 Comments

Last night I was in ATL to attend Jermaine Dupri’s, So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert. JD made sure to put on one of the biggest shows ATL has ever seen with guests including, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris, Nelly, Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, Young Jeezy and several So So Def artists or people he has produced for. Check out photos from the show in the slideshow.

Photos By Nigel D.


