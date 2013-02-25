Photos: Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert (Jay-Z, Usher,Mariah Carey, Bow Wow & More)

Last night I was in ATL to attend Jermaine Dupri’s, So So Def 20th Anniversary Concert. JD made sure to put on one of the biggest shows ATL has ever seen with guests including, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris, Nelly, Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, Young Jeezy and several So So Def artists or people he has produced for. Check out photos from the show in the slideshow.
people were saying this was going to be wack by people i mean that fool charlamagne tha god. looks like he was dead wrong as always
true story!! the whole city came out for this.. even if JD is wack now, u cant hate on his contributions to the game.. and the concert was dope too
AMEN @abc87…Charlamagne always talks for shock value
Charlemagne is of the Wendy Williams brand of radio he was her sidekick so that’s all he knows is shock radio. So when he says something ppl be like “he’s so real he don’t gaf” na he does give a fuck he just knows what the public likes, they don’t care bout truth they care bout shock value.
Jayz stole the show dupri wouldn’t let that nigga leave. That money ain’t a thang was classic. Jayz wrote a banga for dupri, and dupri has had his hands on a whole lot of legendary music he is kinda underrated honestly
JD is talented, he’s the man. Wrote/produced so many hits. But, SoSoDef 20 years? What artists have been on SoSoDef over the last 5 years? This should have been a celebration of JD and his contribution to the game!
Wooooooooow 45 Jkwon, Deeeeeeeeeeeeep that was ages ago now to me. Time flies, Jagged Edge was big back in the day too. Monic etc etc
i would’ve preffered a compilation album even a greatest hits album. and jay z sounded out of breathe like i said a billion times we don’t need a jay album he need to help blow roc nation artist not himself. i get it though hov had a new chain he wanted to expose on stage! smh. lmao! its true all i remember is that sick chain!
? YOu ?know ? it is!
