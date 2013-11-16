Photos: Ravie B & Yaris Sanchez Present “Never The Girl Next Door”

IMG_1169

Last night I attended Ravie B and Yaris Sanchez‘, “Never The Girl Next Door,” photo gallery at Apt. 78 in Washington Heights. Check out some flicks from the event and video will be on the way.

Photos By Nigel D.


IMG_1105
Yaris Sanchez and photographer Ravie B

IMG_1111

IMG_1122

IMG_1128

IMG_1162


IMG_1165

IMG_1171

IMG_1181

IMG_1185

y1

y2

y3

y4

y5
y6

never

